City Union Bank clinches six prestigious honours at IBA Technology Awards

City Union Bank has achieved a prestigious milestone by winning the following 6 accolades at the IBA Technology Awards, presented during the 21st Annual Technology Conference, Expo & Citations 2024–2025, held on 9 January 2026 in Mumbai. Shri T. Rabi Sankar, Deputy Governor of RBI presented the award to the MD&CEO Shri N. Kamakodi on this occasion.
Winner
• Best AI & ML Adoption
• Best Technology Bank
• Best Digital Financial Inclusion
• Best Digital Sales
• Best IT Risk Management
Runner-up
• Best Fintech & DPI Adoption
IBA recognizes and reward all banks including Public Sector, Private Sector, Co-operative Banks, Payment & Small Finance Banks, Regional rural banks, Foreign Banks in the technology segment of banking industry – whose innovative ideas, initiatives, risk leadership qualities, and implementation of various initiatives have kept them ahead of their competitors by either maintaining the competitive edge, opening up new revenue streams, or by changing the competitive landscape. The IBA Banking Technology awards are most sought after, and have set hitherto unmatched industry standards. These Citations are being awarded to recognize and reward banks that achieved noteworthy technology and business benefits in the previous year.
This is the 3rd year in row wherein City Union Bank has received 6 or more awards in the coveted IBA Technology awards. The awards are finalised by the eminent jury consisting of Dr Deepak B. Phathak (Professor Emeritus at IIT Bombay), Shri Dilip Asbe (MD & CEO, National Payments Corporation of India NPCI), Shri Gagan Rai (Former CEO/Managing Director National Securities Depository Limited), Ms. Padmaja Chunduru (Former CEO/ Managing Director NSDL, Ex MD& CEO Indian Bank). This show Bank’s technology excellence. Bank’s technology innovations are rewarded by IBA.
About City Union Bank (CUB)
City Union Bank Ltd., the oldest Private Sector Bank in India, was founded in 1904 and is headquartered at Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, India. The Bank has completed 121 years of Service to the nation. The Bank has 900+ branches and 1670 + ATMs spread across the country. The Bank has been earning net profit and paying dividend to shareholders every year. CUB has always been a pioneer in providing advanced technology solutions to meet evolving needs of its diverse customer base. Tap, pay & go payments through Key chain and fitness watch, voice based authentication for logging into Mobile banking, Multi lingual Voice Chatbot in regional languages, Voice based UPI123 pay, UPI Circle, UPI Bio Auth/Face Auth, UPI for Corporates, End to End digital loan processing and Nap ID fraud filter layer are the latest innovations in this direction. City Union Bank received Digital Payments Awards, for the overall digital payment's performance during FY 2024-25, awarded by Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India. These recognitions at the prestigious IBA Technology Awards highlight our continued commitment to innovation, digital excellence, and inclusive banking.