City Union Bank clinches six prestigious honours at IBA Technology Awards

City Union Bank has achieved a prestigious milestone by winning the following 6 accolades at the IBA Technology Awards, presented during the 21st Annual Technology Conference, Expo & Citations 2024–2025, held on 9 January 2026 in Mumbai. Shri T. Rabi Sankar, Deputy Governor of RBI presented the award to the MD&CEO Shri N. Kamakodi on this occasion.

Winner

• Best AI & ML Adoption

• Best Technology Bank

• Best Digital Financial Inclusion

• Best Digital Sales

• Best IT Risk Management

Runner-up

• Best Fintech & DPI Adoption

IBA recognizes and reward all banks including Public Sector, Private Sector, Co-operative Banks, Payment & Small Finance Banks, Regional rural banks, Foreign Banks in the technology segment of banking industry – whose innovative ideas, initiatives, risk leadership qualities, and implementation of various initiatives have kept them ahead of their competitors by either maintaining the competitive edge, opening up new revenue streams, or by changing the competitive landscape. The IBA Banking Technology awards are most sought after, and have set hitherto unmatched industry standards. These Citations are being awarded to recognize and reward banks that achieved noteworthy technology and business benefits in the previous year.

This is the 3rd year in row wherein City Union Bank has received 6 or more awards in the coveted IBA Technology awards. The awards are finalised by the eminent jury consisting of Dr Deepak B. Phathak (Professor Emeritus at IIT Bombay), Shri Dilip Asbe (MD & CEO, National Payments Corporation of India NPCI), Shri Gagan Rai (Former CEO/Managing Director National Securities Depository Limited), Ms. Padmaja Chunduru (Former CEO/ Managing Director NSDL, Ex MD& CEO Indian Bank). This show Bank’s technology excellence. Bank’s technology innovations are rewarded by IBA.