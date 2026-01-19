JGU Launches World University Leaders Forum at WEF Davos: A Global Platform for University-Led Solutions

WULF represents a significant milestone in global higher education leadership and the next chapter in JGU’s mission of fostering global academic dialogue, institutional collaboration, and societal impact.

“The World University Leaders Forum (WULF) envisions a globally connected, inclusive, and democratic higher education ecosystem where universities from all regions of the world collaborate to advance knowledge, address global challenges, and contribute meaningfully to the public good. We, at JGU have sought to demonstrate that internationalisation in higher education is about building enduring intellectual, institutional, and human connections across borders,” said Dr. C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global university and also the Chair of the panel discussion. The distinguished panellists will include academics and higher education leaders from some of the leading institutions across the world.

The Forum aims to facilitate global dialogue among global leaders on higher education practice and policy, promote collaborative initiatives addressing shared global challenges, strengthen academic linkages, encourage universities to play a proactive role in advancing the UN Sustainability Development Goals and build a community of university leaders committed to innovation, equity and sustainability.

The World University Leaders Forum represents the natural culmination and institutionalisation of nearly two decades of sustained global engagement by O.P. Jindal Global University. From early national conferences on higher education and globalisation, to world university summits, to hosting major regional and global convenings—including the Asia Pacific Higher Education Summit, and the forthcoming Global Conference of STAR Scholars in December 2026—JGU has consistently demonstrated leadership in shaping global academic dialogue.

The foundational aim of the World University Leaders Forum is to: Create an open and inclusive global platform for university leaders to engage in dialogue on critical issues facing higher education and society; Foster collaboration across the Global North and Global South, East and West; Enable universities to contribute collectively to sustainable development, social progress, and global well-being and Promote the role of universities as agents of knowledge creation, dissemination, equity, and innovation.

The fundamental themes of the World University Leaders Forum align with the key objectives of the World Economic Forum’s focus on:

* Cooperation in a more contested world

* Unlocking new sources of growth

* Investing better in people

* Responsibly deploying innovation at scale

* Building prosperity within planetary boundaries

(This is a press release by O.P. Jindal Global University)