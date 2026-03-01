Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai reaffirms commitment to farmers’ dignity and prosperity

RAIPUR: Reinforcing the State Government’s resolve towards “farmer-centric and inclusive growth”, Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai transferred more than Rs. 10,324 crore directly into the bank accounts of 25.28 lakh farmers across Chhattisgarh under the Krishak Unnati Yojana on February 28. The funds were disbursed during the Mega Farmers’ Conference held at Rahangi in the Bilha development block of Bilaspur district. Out of the total beneficiaries, 1,25,352 farmers from Bilaspur district alone received Rs. 494.38 crore in their accounts.
On the occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated seven completed works worth Rs. 15.99 crore and laid the foundation for 82 new projects valued at Rs. 247.18 crore. These 89 development projects, amounting to Rs. 263.17 crore, are expected to provide fresh momentum to infrastructure growth in the region.
During the programme, the Chief Minister and dignitaries were welcomed with traditional offerings of khumri and nangar, symbolising respect for agricultural heritage. A thematic video titled “Krishak Unnati Yojana Ka Vardaan, Chhattisgarh Ka Har Kisan Dhanwan” was also released.
Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sai stated that the day marks a celebration of farmers’ honour and contribution. He stated that over 25 lakh farmers have sold paddy this season, and more than Rs. 10,000 crore has been credited to their accounts under the Krishak Unnati Yojana. He emphasised that the government ensured the transfer before Holi so that farmers could celebrate the festival with happiness and dignity.
The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government is a farmer-friendly government dedicated to ensuring “economic security and timely payments”. He noted that this year, farmers faced no shortage of gunny bags and received payments without delay. The government continues to provide agricultural loans at 0% interest, and lakhs of farmers are benefiting from the Kisan Credit Card facility. He further highlighted that Chhattisgarh Government offers the highest procurement prices for paddy in the country. Financial assistance is also being extended to landless agricultural labourers. Subsidies on fertilisers, expansion of irrigation facilities, and strengthening of cooperative institutions are being pursued to promote long-term agricultural prosperity.
Referring to the support extended by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister mentioned the Rs. 6,000 annual assistance under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi. He added that the current state budget allocates more than ₹13,000 crore for agriculture, underlining the government’s “sensitivity towards farmers’ welfare”. Irrigation expansion is being prioritised to ensure adequate water availability in fields.
On internal security, the Chief Minister stated that Naxalism in the Bastar region is steadily declining and expressed confidence that the commitment made by PM Shri Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah would be realised by March 2026.
Highlighting the state’s economic potential, he said Chhattisgarh is rich in mineral resources, and its scientific utilisation is propelling development. He noted immense opportunities in tourism and informed that an agreement with the National Dairy Development Board has been signed to boost animal husbandry, paving the way for a “new dairy revolution” in the state.
The Chief Minister also reaffirmed that the government has worked with full dedication to fulfil the guarantees of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Within two years, most commitments have been implemented. In the very first Cabinet meeting after assuming office, the government approved 18 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for economically weaker families. A new Department of Good Governance and Convergence has been established, and the e-Office system has been introduced to enhance administrative transparency and efficiency.
Reiterating the vision of a developed Chhattisgarh, he called upon citizens to actively participate in building a prosperous, self-reliant state.
During the programme, the Chief Minister announced the upgradation of the Primary Health Centre at Chakrabhata into a Community Health Centre, the upgradation of Mangla Middle School into a High School, and the construction of a boundary wall and stage at Rahangi playground. He also announced Rs. 50 lakh for the construction of community hall for Satnami community and Rs. 50 lakh for community hall of tribal community in Patharkhan.
Agriculture Minister Shri Ramvichar Netam described the transfer of over Rs. 10,300 crore directly to farmers as a historic step. He encouraged farmers to adopt crop diversification, stating that pulses and oilseeds can yield higher returns than paddy. He emphasised that “innovation and diversification in agriculture” are essential for long-term prosperity and informed that action plans are underway to promote dairy farming and fisheries.
Bilha MLA Shri Dharamlal Kaushik welcomed farmers and remarked that the Chief Minister understands their pain and hard work. He said that in the past three years, over 4 lakh metric tonnes of paddy have been procured and more than Rs. 1.50 lakh crore have been transferred to farmers’ accounts.
Agricultural Production Commissioner Smt. Shahla Nigar, presenting the departmental report, stated that the Krishak Unnati Yojana aims to strengthen farmers’ livelihoods and improve their economic condition. In 2025-26, more than 25 lakh farmers will receive assistance worth more than Rs. 10,000 crore. She stressed the importance of promoting pulses and oilseeds alongside paddy cultivation.
Farmers Express Gratitude During Virtual Interaction
The Chief Minister interacted virtually with beneficiaries across the state. Basanti Kashyap from Jagdalpur shared that she received Rs. 36,000 in her account and would celebrate Holi happily. Sukhan Sai, a Pahadi Korwa beneficiary from Korba district, said he sold 73 quintals of paddy and received Rs. 53,000, which he plans to use for house construction. Farmer Samarth Singh from Janjgir district informed that he received Rs. 1.41 lakh and thanked the Chief Minister for the timely support.
Chief Minister also visited departmental exhibition stalls set up at the venue.
MLAs Shri Amar Agrawal and Shri Sushant Shukla, CREDA Chairman Shri Bhupendra Savanni, Zila Panchayat President Shri Rajesh Suryavanshi, former MLA Shri Krishnamurti Bandhi, Chairman of the Chhattisgarh State Textbook Corporation Shri Raja Pandey, Chairman of the District Cooperative Central Bank Maryadit Shri Rajnish Singh, and Mayor Smt Pooja Vidhani, Agricultural Production Commissioner Smt Shahla Nigar, Secretary to the Chief Minister Shri P Dayanand, Director of Agriculture Shri Rahul Dev, Commissioner Shri Sunil Jain, IG Shri Ramgopal Garg, Collector Shri Sanjay Agrawal, Senior Superintendent of Police Shri Rajnesh Singh, officials and staff of the Agriculture Department, and a large number of villagers were also present at the event.