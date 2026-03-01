Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai reaffirms commitment to farmers’ dignity and prosperity

The Chief Minister also reaffirmed that the government has worked with full dedication to fulfil the guarantees of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Within two years, most commitments have been implemented. In the very first Cabinet meeting after assuming office, the government approved 18 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for economically weaker families. A new Department of Good Governance and Convergence has been established, and the e-Office system has been introduced to enhance administrative transparency and efficiency.

Reiterating the vision of a developed Chhattisgarh, he called upon citizens to actively participate in building a prosperous, self-reliant state.

During the programme, the Chief Minister announced the upgradation of the Primary Health Centre at Chakrabhata into a Community Health Centre, the upgradation of Mangla Middle School into a High School, and the construction of a boundary wall and stage at Rahangi playground. He also announced Rs. 50 lakh for the construction of community hall for Satnami community and Rs. 50 lakh for community hall of tribal community in Patharkhan.

Agriculture Minister Shri Ramvichar Netam described the transfer of over Rs. 10,300 crore directly to farmers as a historic step. He encouraged farmers to adopt crop diversification, stating that pulses and oilseeds can yield higher returns than paddy. He emphasised that “innovation and diversification in agriculture” are essential for long-term prosperity and informed that action plans are underway to promote dairy farming and fisheries.

Bilha MLA Shri Dharamlal Kaushik welcomed farmers and remarked that the Chief Minister understands their pain and hard work. He said that in the past three years, over 4 lakh metric tonnes of paddy have been procured and more than Rs. 1.50 lakh crore have been transferred to farmers’ accounts.

Agricultural Production Commissioner Smt. Shahla Nigar, presenting the departmental report, stated that the Krishak Unnati Yojana aims to strengthen farmers’ livelihoods and improve their economic condition. In 2025-26, more than 25 lakh farmers will receive assistance worth more than Rs. 10,000 crore. She stressed the importance of promoting pulses and oilseeds alongside paddy cultivation.

Farmers Express Gratitude During Virtual Interaction

The Chief Minister interacted virtually with beneficiaries across the state. Basanti Kashyap from Jagdalpur shared that she received Rs. 36,000 in her account and would celebrate Holi happily. Sukhan Sai, a Pahadi Korwa beneficiary from Korba district, said he sold 73 quintals of paddy and received Rs. 53,000, which he plans to use for house construction. Farmer Samarth Singh from Janjgir district informed that he received Rs. 1.41 lakh and thanked the Chief Minister for the timely support.

Chief Minister also visited departmental exhibition stalls set up at the venue.

MLAs Shri Amar Agrawal and Shri Sushant Shukla, CREDA Chairman Shri Bhupendra Savanni, Zila Panchayat President Shri Rajesh Suryavanshi, former MLA Shri Krishnamurti Bandhi, Chairman of the Chhattisgarh State Textbook Corporation Shri Raja Pandey, Chairman of the District Cooperative Central Bank Maryadit Shri Rajnish Singh, and Mayor Smt Pooja Vidhani, Agricultural Production Commissioner Smt Shahla Nigar, Secretary to the Chief Minister Shri P Dayanand, Director of Agriculture Shri Rahul Dev, Commissioner Shri Sunil Jain, IG Shri Ramgopal Garg, Collector Shri Sanjay Agrawal, Senior Superintendent of Police Shri Rajnesh Singh, officials and staff of the Agriculture Department, and a large number of villagers were also present at the event.