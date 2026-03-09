A significant step by Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel in line with the vision of “Amrit Kaal” given by the Prime Minister

CM approves works worth ₹1185 crore to upgrade road infrastructure in the Surat Economic Region (SER), the growth hub of South Gujarat.
A far-sighted plan by CM for long-term, result-oriented development based on Infrastructure, Innovation, Individual and Institution through GRIT, aimed at achieving the goal of Viksit Gujarat @2047
To ensure balanced and holistic development of the state, Regional Economic Master Plans for six growth hubs were prepared in a short time based on regional needs—fulfilling the Chief Minister’s resolve of ‘Je Kahevu Te Karvu’ (Delivering on Promises).
Strengthening connectivity in the Surat Economic Region (SER) will accelerate the holistic development of Surat, Tapi, Valsad, Bharuch, Navsari, and Dang districts.
Improved logistics efficiency, industrial expansion, better transportation of agricultural produce, and tourism development will gain momentum, leading to more employment opportunities.
A total of 24 road infrastructure upgradation works covering 383 kilometres will be undertaken.
GANDHINAGAR, 08 March 2026: Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel has resolved to realize the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi by achieving Viksit Gujarat @2047 during the Amrit Kaal.
To accelerate the state’s holistic development, CM established the Gujarat State Institution for Transformation (GRIT) and outlined a long-term, result-oriented development plan centred on Infrastructure, Innovation, Individual, and Institution.
Under the guidance of CM, the Gujarat State Institution for Transformation (GRIT) prepared Regional Economic Master Plans in a short time to develop six growth hubs across the state for balanced and comprehensive development.
As part of this plan, the Chief Minister approved the first set of works worth ₹1185 crore for road infrastructure upgradation in the Surat Economic Region (SER), identified as the growth hub of South Gujarat, fulfilling the resolve of ‘Je Kahevu Te Karvu’ (Delivering on Promises).
The Surat Economic Region (SER) includes the districts of Surat district, Bharuch district, Navsari district, Valsad district, Tapi district, and Dang district, and together these regions contribute more than 35 percent to the state’s total economic development.
With the vision that Gujarat—already making a significant contribution to India’s economic development—should also lead in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat @2047, a roadmap for Viksit Gujarat @2047 has been implemented under the guidance of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel.
Under this roadmap, CM aims to strengthen the state’s economy through economic growth with the goal of “Earning Well – Living Well.” In line with this vision, the Surat Economic Region is emerging as a key growth centre for long-term economic development.
As part of achieving the Amrit Kaal vision through this strategic multi-district economic development plan, ₹1185 crore has been approved for 24 road infrastructure upgradation works covering a total length of 383 kilometres across five districts of the Surat Economic Region (SER).
What will be the benefits of road infrastructure upgradation?
Increased logistics efficiency
With the upgradation of road infrastructure, connectivity between major industrial hubs and GIDC areas in the districts of Surat, Tapi district, Valsad district, Bharuch district, and Navsari district will improve, enhancing logistics efficiency and making the movement of goods and labour easier.
This will also support the growth of the textile, chemicals, petrochemicals, and diamond industries.
Industrial expansion
Road infrastructure upgrades in the Surat Economic Region (SER) districts will directly benefit various industries, including fisheries, Hazira Port, sugar factories, Sumul Dairy, papad industries, and mining and lignite projects.
Stronger connectivity to key GIDC areas such as Kadod, Kadodara, Jolva, Mangrol, Kosamba, and Tadkeshwar will further accelerate industrial expansion and development.
Easier transportation for agricultural produce
Improved road connectivity in the Surat Economic Region (SER) will help transport agricultural produce faster, allowing farmers to take their crops to markets more easily and supporting the growth of the agricultural sector.
Tourism development
Improved road infrastructure will make travel easier for visitors to religious sites in South Gujarat, such as Siddhnath Mahadev Temple, Shabari Dham, Pandav Gufa, Anjani Kund, and the Sanjan ni Agiyari(Parsi Fire Temple).
It will also improve access to the forests of Mahal, Saputara, and Wilson Hills, along with other eco-tourism destinations, giving a new boost to tourism in the region.
Generating employment opportunities
The Surat Economic Region is home to traditional sectors such as the diamond industry, petrochemical and chemical industries, textiles, and fisheries. With the upgradation of road infrastructure, new opportunities will also emerge in sectors such as semiconductors, green hydrogen, and logistics, creating large-scale employment opportunities for youth.
CM has envisioned the Surat Economic Region (SER) as a strategic growth engine for Viksit Gujarat @2047. Under the state’s vision of building a $3.5 trillion economy by 2047, the SER is expected to contribute more than 35 percent to the state’s GSDP.
With the approval granted by Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel for road infrastructure upgradation in the Surat Economic Region (SER), infrastructure-led economic development will gain new momentum, helping the region achieve new milestones of inclusive and comprehensive growth.
(This is a press release by the Gujarat government.)