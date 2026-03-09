A significant step by Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel in line with the vision of “Amrit Kaal” given by the Prime Minister

As part of this plan, the Chief Minister approved the first set of works worth ₹1185 crore for road infrastructure upgradation in the Surat Economic Region (SER), identified as the growth hub of South Gujarat, fulfilling the resolve of ‘Je Kahevu Te Karvu’ (Delivering on Promises).

The Surat Economic Region (SER) includes the districts of Surat district, Bharuch district, Navsari district, Valsad district, Tapi district, and Dang district, and together these regions contribute more than 35 percent to the state’s total economic development.

With the vision that Gujarat—already making a significant contribution to India’s economic development—should also lead in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat @2047, a roadmap for Viksit Gujarat @2047 has been implemented under the guidance of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel.

Under this roadmap, CM aims to strengthen the state’s economy through economic growth with the goal of “Earning Well – Living Well.” In line with this vision, the Surat Economic Region is emerging as a key growth centre for long-term economic development.