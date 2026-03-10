ICL Fincorp expands footprint with Regional Office and new branches in Patna

PATNA: ICL Fincorp Ltd. marked another milestone in the journey of its growth, with the grand inauguration of its Regional Office along with three new branch offices in Patna, Bihar. The Regional Office is at Old Bypass Road, Opposite Rajendra Nagar Terminal, Kankarbagh, Chitragupta Nagar, Patna, and the branches are in Rajendra Nagar, Mainpura, and Danapur. This expansion underscores the company’s commitment towards financial accessibility through transparent, customer‑centric financial solutions across India.

The launch event was held at Taj City Centre, Buddh Marg, Patna. Hon. Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister of MSME, graced the occasion as Chief Guest and formally inaugurated the ceremony. Shri Rituraj Kumar, Hon. MLA, attended as Guest of Honour. Adv. K. G. Anilkumar, Goodwill Ambassador of LACTC, and Chairman & Managing Director of ICL Fincorp, chaired the function. Smt. Uma Anilkumar, Whole‑Time Director, Vice Chairman & CEO of ICL Fincorp, led the ceremonial lamp lighting. Dr Rajashree Ajith, Executive Director, ICL Fincorp, delivered the welcome address, while Shri Sathishan K. P., AGM, Operations & Development, ICL Fincorp, concluded the proceedings with a vote of thanks.

The new Regional Office in Patna will serve as the primary operational hub for Bihar, reinforcing the city’s growing economic significance and strategic importance. The three new branches will further strengthen ICL Fincorp’s presence in the region, enabling faster, more personalized service delivery to customers.

As a trusted Non‑Banking Financial Company (NBFC), ICL Fincorp continues to empower individuals and businesses with its robust portfolio of financial services, including gold loans at a competitive interest rate of just 9% per annum.

ICL Fincorp has built a strong foundation over the past 30 years, with more than 2,000 employees, 300 branches, and 3.5 million customers across India. The company continues to grow while staying true to its values of trust, transparency, and excellent service. Under the leadership of Adv. K. G. Anilkumar and Smt. Uma Anilkumar, the Patna expansion underscores ICL Fincorp’s focus on offering practical financial solutions to a broader segment. As it keeps on expanding its reach, the company remains dedicated to customer satisfaction, ethical practices, and long‑term growth.