STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business Union Budget

Digital rupee to be issued by RBI, 30% tax on income from virtual digital assets: Sitharaman

Many countries are now launching their own digital currencies as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are gaining prominence across the world

Published: 01st February 2022 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | ANI)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

In a major boost to crypto players, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget Speech 2022 said 30% tax would be charged on income from transfer of virtual digital assets. The FM said no set off would be allowed in case of losses.

For a few months now, the crypto industry in India has been demanding clarity on taxation. She also said that gifts in virtual digital assets would be taxed in the hands of the recipient.

Also, a blockchain-based Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will be introduced by 2023, Sitharaman said. This will be backed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

ALSO READ: Sitharaman takes tablet in red pouch to Parliament to present paperless Budget

The digital rupee move will give a big boost to the economy, Sitharaman said.

Many countries are now launching their own digital currencies as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are gaining prominence across the world.

Earlier, Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal had said that the government would take a balanced view on the issue of regulation of cryptocurrencies. Last year, in November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on cryptocurrencies with senior officials and they discussed many regulatory steps that could be taken on cryptocurrencies.

Many crypto players in India have been witnessing record volumes in transactions for the past few months now. They have been introducing new tokens/coins to attract millennials and new-age investors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Budget 2022 Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp