STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business Union Budget

Union Budget 2022: Finance minister calls for emphasis on logistic parks and highways expansion

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government has said a target for highway network to grow by 25,000 km in FY 2022-23.

Published: 01st February 2022 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Warehousing, Logistics

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget speech said contracts for implementation of multimodal logistics parks at 4 locations to be awarded in 2022-23 in PPP (public private partnership) Mode.

She also said that the government has said a target for highway network to grow by 25,000 km in FY 2022-23. "Under PM Gatishakti master plan, national highway network will be expanded by 25,000 kms in 2022-23; Rs 20,000 crores will be mobilised through innovative ways of financing to complement public resources" said Sitharaman.

FOLLOW LIVE COVERAGE OF UNION BUDGET 2022

Commenting on this announcement, Nilaya Varma, Co-founder & CEO, Primus Partners (a management consultancy firm), said "In the long run, a lot of road traffic has to move to other means  for logistic efficiency and sustainable climate."

"In that context the emphasis on multi modal transport is very important. Having said that this transition will take time and therefore the expansion of 25000 km of National Highway will not only help drive efficiency in economy but help drive employments at local levels," he added.

The Finance minister also said that that Ken-Betwa river link project to be taken at cost of Rs 44,605 crore which will benefit 900,000 farmers. She added that draft DPR (detailed project report) for five river links finalised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Union budget PM Gatishakti master plan BUdget 2022 Union Budget 2022
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp