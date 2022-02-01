STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business Union Budget

Union Budget 2022: Revenue target from telecom lowered to Rs 52,806 crore in 2022-23

The receipt budget, however, expects to beat the budget estimates of Rs 53,986.72 crore for the current financial year and collect Rs 71,959.24 crore.

Published: 01st February 2022 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Telcos, telecommunications

Image for representation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has lowered its estimates of revenue from the telecom segment to Rs 52,806 crore for the next financial year, according to the budget document released on Tuesday.

The receipt budget, however, expects to beat the budget estimates of Rs 53,986.72 crore for the current financial year and collect Rs 71,959.24 crore.

The receipt from communication services includes licence fees from telecom operators and receipts on account of spectrum usage charges which are charged at the rate of 8 per cent of their adjusted gross revenue.

The government has received Rs 45,500 crore from the telecom services till date, according to the budget document.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Budget 2022 2022 Budget Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revenue estimates from telecom Telecom sector
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp