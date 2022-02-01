STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business Union Budget

Union Budget 2022 seeks to support economic growth momentum: bankers

Focus on clean energy, infrastructure, agriculture, MSME, education, digital economy, hospitality and transportation logistics will help the growth of the economy, opine bankers.

Published: 01st February 2022 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder case containing the Union Budget 2021-22 in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder case containing the Union Budget 2021-22 in Delhi. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The union budget for 2022-23 seeks to support the recent economic growth momentum and help it sustain over the long-term, MD&CEO of Bandhan Bank Chandra Sekhar Ghosh said on Tuesday.

He said the substantial rise in planned capital expenditure for the creation of infrastructure, focus on affordable housing and development of the MSMEs and the farm economy will prepare India for the next phase of growth.

The extension in the timeline and increased outlay towards the emergency credit line guarantee scheme and an additional infusion of funds in the credit guarantee trust for micro and small enterprises will provide relief to the sector, Ghosh said.

The significant additional allocation towards PM Awas Yojana will boost demand for affordable housing and also for housing finance, he added.

MD&CEO of Indian Bank Shanti Lal Jain called the union budget a growth-oriented budget against the backdrop of the pandemic.

Focus on clean energy, infrastructure, agriculture, MSME, education, digital economy, hospitality and transportation logistics will help the growth of the economy, he said.

The mostly unchanged direct tax regime will give stability to the tax environment and showed that the economy is on the path to recovery.

Overall the budget will create jobs and augment growth, Jain said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Budget 2022 2022 Budget Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Clean Energy Infrastructure development Capital expenditure increase MSMEs
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp