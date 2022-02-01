STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business Union Budget

With 9.2% growth in FY22, economy to recover 101.3% of pre-pandemic FY20 output: Budget

India's economic growth is supported by a strong rebound seen in several high-frequency indicators in the third quarter of 2021-22 and rapid progress in vaccination coverage, budget documents said.

Published: 01st February 2022 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

economy indian economy

Representational Image (Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With India's real GDP estimated to grow 9.2 per cent in 2021-22, the economy stands to recover 101.3 per cent of the pre-pandemic output of 2019-20, the Budget documents said on Tuesday.

It further said India's economic growth is supported by a strong rebound seen in several high-frequency indicators in the third quarter of 2021-22 and rapid progress in vaccination coverage.

"As per the first Advance Estimates of annual national income released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), India's real GDP is estimated to grow by 9.2 per cent in 2021-22, as compared to a contraction of 7.3 per cent in 2020-21.

"With this, the economy stands to recover 101.3 per cent of the pre-pandemic output of 2019-20," the Budget documents said.

On the demand side, it said the recovery has been broad-based.

According to the documents, investment and exports have achieved more than full recovery of the corresponding pre-pandemic 2019-20 levels.

Private consumption has also improved to recover 97.1 per cent of the corresponding pre-pandemic levels and stands fully recovered in the second half of FY 2021-22.

It said that concurrently, private consumption expenditure is estimated to grow at 6.9 per cent in 2021-22 as against a contraction of 9.1 per cent in 2020-21.

And, fixed investment is estimated to grow by 15 per cent in 2021-22 as against a contraction of 10.8 per cent in 2020-21.

The documents said government consumption expenditure is estimated to grow 7.6 per cent in 2021-22 as against 2.9 per cent in 2020- 21.

Exports and imports of goods and services are estimated to grow 16.5 per cent and 29.4 per cent at constant prices, respectively, in 2021-22.

The documents said the COVID-19 pandemic that broke out in early 2020 continued to inflict health and economic shocks across countries in 2021-22 with its resurgent waves.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Budget 2022 2022 Budget Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Economic recovery Indian economy National Income Economic growth Budget documents
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp