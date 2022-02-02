STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business Union Budget

Focus of Budget on providing basic amenities to poor, middle class, youth: PM Modi

Modi also said migration from border villages is not good for national security and the budget has provisions to develop 'vibrant villages' on the border.

Published: 02nd February 2022 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The focus of the Union Budget is on providing basic amenities to the poor, middle class and youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, and asserted that it is imperative that India becomes self-reliant.

In his address on 'Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha' at a BJP event, he said that post-Covid, the possibility of a new world order is emerging and the initial indicators of it are already visible.

A big change is coming in the way the world is viewing India, he said. "People, globally, want to see an empowered and strong India. It is imperative for us that we take our country forward at a rapid pace and strengthen it across several sectors," Modi said.

It is very important that India not only becomes self-reliant but also that a modern India is built on the foundation of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

ALSO READ: Union Budget 2022 is fiscally prudent and growth oriented: USA India Chamber of Commerce

Leaving aside the political angle, the budget has been welcomed from all quarters, Modi said.

This Budget focuses on providing basic amenities to the poor, middle class and youth, he said adding that his government is working on the saturation of basic facilities.

Modi also said migration from border villages is not good for national security and the budget has provisions to develop 'vibrant villages' on the border.

In the last seven years, the decisions taken are continuously enlarging the Indian economy, Modi said. He said 7-8 years ago, India's GDP was Rs 1.10 lakh crore. Today, our GDP is nearly Rs 2.3 lakh crore.

In a televised statement on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi had said the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was "people-friendly, progressive" and full of possibilities for infrastructure, investment, growth and jobs.

ALSO READ: Some positives, but common man ignored, says Naveen Patnaik

Finance Minister Sitharaman unveiled a Rs 39.45 lakh crore budget, with higher spending on highways to affordable housing to fire up the key engines of the economy to sustain a world-beating recovery from the pandemic.

While she primed up spending on infrastructure to create jobs and boost economic activity, Sitharaman did not tinker with income tax slabs or tax rates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Union Budget 2022 BUdget 2022 2022 union budget 2022 Budget
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp