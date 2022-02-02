Meagre rise in health sector fund allocation amid pandemic draws flak

Kavita Bajeli Datt By

NEW DELHI: A mere 0.2 per cent rise in fund allocation for the crucial health sector has come as a big disappointment, at a time when India is yet to fully vaccinate its entire population against Covid-19.

The one welcome sign in the Budget was the big push was given to mental healthcare, as the Union government announced launching a national tele-mental health programme, under which 23 centres of excellence will be set up, with NIMHANS being the nodal centre and International Institute of Information Technology-Bangalore (IIITB) providing technical support.

The health sector was allocated Rs 86,201 crore in the Union Budget 2022-23, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday. Of this, Rs 3,020 crore was allocated to the department of health research. Last year, the health Budget was Rs 74,393 crore. It was revised to Rs 86,001 crore.

“We are in the midst of the Omicron wave. The speed of our vaccination campaign has helped greatly. With the accelerated improvement of health infrastructure in the past two years, we are in a strong position to withstand challenges. I am confident that with the efforts of everybody, we will continue our journey of strong growth,” she said.

The government also raised the allocation for its flagship programme Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana or national public health insurance, under which vulnerable families get hospitalisation coverage of Rs 5 lakh for medical procedures, from Rs 3,199 crore to Rs 6,412 crore.

As digital technology plays an essential role in expanding access to health and medical care across the country, the finance minister said that an open platform for the National Digital Health Ecosystem would be rolled out. “It will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity, consent framework, and universal access to health facilities,” she said.

Former health secretary Sujatha K Rao tweeted, “A disappointing Budget for health and education. Remember that roads and ports don’t make sense if people are illiterate and sick! And such disdain for these human capability sectors after the trauma we have faced due to a poor health system is being irresponsible.”

Others were not too impressed either. “A stagnate Budget allocation despite the raging pandemic. The stagnation is starker when you see the allocation to states that still have to ramp up their health infrastructure,” said Sakthivel Selvaraj, director and professor at Health Economics Financing and Policy Unit, Public Health Foundation of India.

Medical devices stakeholders also expressed their disappointment with the Budget. Rajiv Nath, forum co-ordinator of the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry, said, “The Union Budget 2022 has given a cold shoulder to the Indian medical device industry. There is nothing laudable for the healthcare industry.”

Major disappointment, considering the needs

Given that India was found wanting in terms of health infrastructure during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, a major push was expected in this sector. But a hike of just 0.2% has come as a major disappointment. Experts are of the opinion that a lot more should have been allocated, considering that oxygen plants or ICU capacity in hospitals is well below requirement.

Tele-mental health centres for care and counselling

A national tele-mental health programme will be launched to improve access to quality mental health counselling and care services. Presenting the Budget for 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Covid pandemic has accentuated mental health problems in people of all ages. She said the programme will include a network of 23 tele-mental health centres of excellence.

Digital univ, 200 TV channels for schools proposed

A digital university to be built on a ‘hub-and-spoke’ model and expansion of ‘one class one TV channel’ programme through 200 channels for providing supplementary education in regional languages in schools are among the major initiatives in the education sector proposed in the Budget. A digital university will be set up to provide access to students across the country for world-class universal education.

Supportive policies, light-touch regulations for R&D

Supportive policies and light-touch regulations to build domestic capacities and promote research & development will guide the government’s approach. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said government contribution will be provided for R&D in ‘sunrise’ opportunities. “Artificial Intelligence, geospatial systems and drones have potential to assist sustainable development,” she said.

Rs 60K crore for tap water connections to 3.8 cr households

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Rs 60,000 crore has been allocated to provide tap water connections to 3.8 crore households. She said the current coverage of ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ is 8.7 crore. “Of this, 5.5 crore households were provided tap water in last two years itself. Allocation of Rs 60,000 crore has been made with an aim to cover 3.8 crore households in 2022-23,” said the finance minister.