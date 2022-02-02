STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Budget 2022: Four hospitals in Delhi including Safdarjung stand to benefit

The Central government on Tuesday allocated Rs 3,654.44 crore to four hospitals in Delhi under the budget presented by the Union Finance Minister in the Parliament. 

Published: 02nd February 2022

Safdarjung Hospital

Safdarjung Hospital (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Central government on Tuesday allocated Rs 3,654.44 crore to four hospitals in Delhi under the budget presented by the Union Finance Minister in the Parliament. Along with this, Rs 4,190 crore was allocated for All India Institute of Medical Sciences that is higher than the total amount  allocated to the four hospitals. Last year, total budget allocated to AIIMS was Rs 3,800 crore. 

While Rs 1,700 crore were granted to Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) was allocated Rs 1,095 crore, Lady Hardinge Medical College was granted Rs 710 crore and Rs 149.44  crore for Kalawati Saran Children's hospital.

Last year, Safdarjung Hospital received Rs 1,515 crore, RML Rs 950 crore and Lady Hardinge Medical College was granted Rs 600 crore. As per senior AIIMS doctors, this allocation was crucial as this will help AIIMS get an improved infrastructure to cope with the patient load.

Doctors at Safdarjung hospital stated that hospital infrastructure needs a revamp. "Given the patient load and Covid, the budget allocation has been increased from last year and it is for a good cause," said a senior resident doctor from the hospital.

