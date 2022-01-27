STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business Union Budget

80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey

The survey is based on inputs from 3,231 Indians from 24 states ahead of the Union Budget 2022-23 on the expectations of common people from the government.

Published: 27th January 2022 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 80% of Indians support a tax on the rich and corporations who earned record profits during the pandemic, a nationwide survey by Fight Inequality Alliance India (FIA India) revealed on Thursday.

Over 90% of participants demanded budget measures to combat inequality such as universal social security, right to health, and expansion of budget to prevent gender-based violence, according to the survey by FIA India.

The survey is based on inputs from 3,231 Indians from 24 states ahead of the Union Budget 2022-23 on the expectations of common people from the government.

While the wealth of Indian billionaires has more than doubled during the Covid-19 pandemic, 46 million people are estimated to have fallen into extreme poverty in 2020, according to an Oxfam India report.

ALSO READ | World's richest one percent made 82 per cent of wealth created last year: Oxfam Survey

This means the richest 98 billionaires own the same wealth as the bottom 40% of Indian society.

"While 84% want the government to place a 2% Covid surcharge on individuals earning more than Rs 2 crore per annum, 89.3% want the government to impose a temporary tax on companies making massive profits during the pandemic,” says the survey.

Anjela Taneja, lead, Fight Inequality Alliance India said, "The Union Budget 2022-23 can potentially provide several measures to fight inequality. The stark inequalities exacerbated by Covid-19 have started a global wave of protests to make the rich pay their fair share. The Government of India can listen to the people and make provisions for social security, health, and well-being through the budget."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fight Inequality Alliance India union budget 2022-23
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp