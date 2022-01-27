80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 80% of Indians support a tax on the rich and corporations who earned record profits during the pandemic, a nationwide survey by Fight Inequality Alliance India (FIA India) revealed on Thursday.

Over 90% of participants demanded budget measures to combat inequality such as universal social security, right to health, and expansion of budget to prevent gender-based violence, according to the survey by FIA India.

The survey is based on inputs from 3,231 Indians from 24 states ahead of the Union Budget 2022-23 on the expectations of common people from the government.

While the wealth of Indian billionaires has more than doubled during the Covid-19 pandemic, 46 million people are estimated to have fallen into extreme poverty in 2020, according to an Oxfam India report.

This means the richest 98 billionaires own the same wealth as the bottom 40% of Indian society.

"While 84% want the government to place a 2% Covid surcharge on individuals earning more than Rs 2 crore per annum, 89.3% want the government to impose a temporary tax on companies making massive profits during the pandemic,” says the survey.

Anjela Taneja, lead, Fight Inequality Alliance India said, "The Union Budget 2022-23 can potentially provide several measures to fight inequality. The stark inequalities exacerbated by Covid-19 have started a global wave of protests to make the rich pay their fair share. The Government of India can listen to the people and make provisions for social security, health, and well-being through the budget."