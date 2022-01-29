STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business Union Budget

Make investments more attractive in pharma sector: Pre-Budget survey

A pre-budget expectations survey showed increasing demand for making investments more attractive in the pharmaceutical industry.

Published: 29th January 2022 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Tablets

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A pre-budget expectations survey showed increasing demand for making investments more attractive in the pharmaceutical industry.

As per the Grant Thornton Bharat survey, a majority of those surveyed opined that the government should enhance outlay in the PLI scheme, with a focus on bio-pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

"The industry expects that innovation and research & development (R&D) will be the key investment drivers," the survey report said.

"Restoration of a higher percentage of deduction under Section 35(2AB) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 will encourage R&D and innovation."

Notably, 85 per cent of the respondents expect restoration of a higher percentage of deduction under Section 35(2AB) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 for R&D expenditure. Besides, 81 per cent expect pharmaceutical products to be included in the 'RoDTEP' scheme.

"Inclusion of certain pharmaceutical products under the 'Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products' (RoDTEP) scheme, amendment of regulations around deductibility of free samples given to doctors and a lower Good and Services Tax (GST) rate on clinical trials and research activities will be a welcome move."

According to Bhanu Prakash Kalmath S.J., Partner and Sector Leader - Pharma & Healthcare, Grant Thornton Bharat: "India's pharmaceutical industry has played a key role in the global fight against the pandemic."

"Enhanced outlay under the PLI schemes and encouraging exports and research & development will further advance the 'Make in India' vision and consolidate our position as a leading pharmaceutical supplier."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Budget 2022 2022 Budget Union Budget Union Budget 2022 Pharmaceutical Industry
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp