Budget 2025: Breakdown of the Rs 50.65-trillion budget

MUMBAI: The following is the breakdown of the budget or income and expenditure of the government as proposed in the budget for fiscal 2026. Stated differently, here is a source heads and expenditure heads of the budget or where does the rupee come from and where does it go from the government coffers.

The Finance Minister (FM) has presented a Rs 50.65-trillion budget for fiscal 2026 which will be primarily funded through tax revenue, borrowings, and non-tax receipts, as per the "where money comes from and where it goes" breakdown.

The biggest component of the rupee is direct taxes (income tax and corporation tax): which forms 39 paise or 39% of the income of the government. The second biggest source of the rupee is borrowings & other liabilities that add up to 24% or 24 paise.

The third biggest source is the indirect taxes (GST & other indirect taxes) which form 18% of the income. Non-tax receipts (dividends, profits, fees) constitutes 9% of the income or 9 paise; Central excise duties fetch 5% and customs duties get in 4% and non-debt capital receipts is the lowest component of fetching just 1%.