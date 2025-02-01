Budget 2025: MSMEs credit guarantee doubled to Rs 10 crore, boosting Rs 1.5 lakh crore in credit

BENGALURU: In a major boost to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that the credit guarantee cover for MSMEs will be doubled from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore, unlocking an additional Rs 1.5 lakh crore in credit over the next five years.

With over 1 crore registered MSMEs employing 7.5 crore people and contributing 36 per cent to the country’s manufacturing sector, this move is expected to strengthen their growth and financial stability.

Sanjay Agarwal, Senior Director at CareEdge Ratings, highlighted the existing credit gap in the sector. "MSMEs have an estimated credit gap of around ₹28 lakh crore. Banks account for a significant share of MSME lending. For export-oriented MSMEs, term loans up to Rs 20 crore would enable them to access funds for capital expenditure and working capital at competitive rates."