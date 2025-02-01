Consumer-facing businesses get a boost from income tax cuts, expects demand revival with higher disposable income

MUMBAI: Consumer-facing businesses—ranging from everyday consumables to big-ticket items like automobiles—are optimistic that the government’s decision to cut personal income tax will lead to higher disposable income, ultimately driving demand. The tax relief comes at a crucial time when urban consumption has been under pressure, as highlighted in recent quarterly earnings of major FMCG companies.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday proposed exempting income up to Rs 12 lakh from tax, with salaried taxpayers benefiting from a higher exemption limit of Rs 12.75 lakh due to a Rs 75,000 standard deduction. Additionally, individuals in higher tax brackets will see benefits of up to Rs 1.10 lakh under the new tax regime.

Gautam Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director of Raymond Group, called the exemption of income tax up to Rs 12 lakh a “game-changing reform,” expected to drive household spending—an essential growth driver for sectors like retail and real estate.

“With the middle class now driving nearly 60% of domestic consumption, rising purchasing power is likely to accelerate demand for aspirational and premium products,” he added.