In major farm push, FM unveils six new schemes, raises KCC limit to Rs 5 Lakh

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced six new schemes and increased the subsidised Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loan limit to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 3 lakh, targeting everything from unemployment to crop productivity enhancement across the country.

Presenting her eighth budget speech in Parliament, Sitharaman positioned agriculture as "the first engine of growth" and unveiled the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, a flagship program targeting 100 agri-districts grappling with low productivity, moderate crop intensity, and below-average credit parameters.

The scheme, to be implemented in partnership with state governments, is expected to benefit 1.7 crore farmers through enhanced agricultural productivity, crop diversification, and improved post-harvest infrastructure.

To address rural unemployment, the government will implement a comprehensive 'Rural Prosperity and Resilience' programme.

"The goal is to generate ample opportunities in rural areas so that migration is an option, but not a necessity," Sitharaman said.

The program will focus specifically on rural women, young farmers, rural youth, marginal and small farmers, and landless families.