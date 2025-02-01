Major boost for tourism sector promised in the budget

The Centre on Saturday unveiled a mega plan to boost tourism in the country. While presenting the union budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promised investment for employment-led growth in the tourism sector.

She said that the top 50 tourist destination sites would be developed in partnership with states through a challenge mode.

States will be required to provide land for building key infrastructure and additionally, hotels in these selected destinations will also be included in the development plan.

The centre will provide MUDRA loans for homestays.

She further announced that special focus will be on destinations related to the life and times of Lord Buddha.

"Medical Tourism and Heal in India to be promoted in partnership with the private sector," the minister announced.