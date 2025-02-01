National mission on high-yielding seeds to be launched: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

NEW DELHI: India will launch a national mission on high-yielding seeds, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Presenting her 8th straight Budget, she also said a 'Makhana Board' will be established in Bihar to improve the production and processing of fox nut.

The finance minister also said the government will bring an enabling framework for sustaining the harvest of the fisheries sector in exclusive economic zones and high seas.

She also announced a five-year mission to promote cotton production.