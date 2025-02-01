No Budget Day cheer for market, street turns bullish on consumer goods stocks

MUMBAI: India’s equity market witnessed significant volatility on Budget Day (Saturday, February 1), with benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opening the special trading session on a positive note before experiencing a sharp decline between 11:45 AM and 11:55 AM.

The Sensex plunged nearly 900 points from its peak but rebounded into positive territory by around 1:40 PM. By the close of the session, the Sensex ended marginally higher by 5.39 points (0.01%) at 77,506 while the Nifty slipped 26.25 points (0.11%) to settle at 23,482.

During the trading session, Sensex hit an intraday high of 77,899 and a low of 77,006 and the Nifty50 gyrated between 23,632 and 23,339.

The sharp fall during the budget hour is primarily attributed to a low increase in capital expenditure (capex), which according to experts, might weigh on economic growth. For 2025-26, the capex has been increased by a modest 10% to Rs 11.2 lakh crore.

Pankaj Pandey, Head of Research, ICICI Direct said that the budget is a confluence of consumption push (through personal income tax benefit) and capex moderation with fiscal prudence taking precedence over growth.