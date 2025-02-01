Nutrition, education, safety get priority in budget for Women, Child Development Ministry

NEW DELHI: Focusing on nutritional support for children, pregnant and lactating women, the Women and Child Development Ministry saw an allotment of Rs. 26,889.69 crore in the 2025-26 union budget. It is an increase from the revised estimate of Rs. 23,182.98 crore in 2024-25.
Presenting her eighth consecutive budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 programmes provide nutritional support to over eight crore children, one crore pregnant and lactating women, and 20 lakh adolescent girls in aspirational districts and the northeast region.
"The cost norms for these nutritional support (programmes) will be enhanced accordingly," she said.
Therefore, one of the biggest allocations is for these two schemes, which have received Rs. 21.960 crore to combat malnutrition and strengthen early childhood care. In the last fiscal year, the initiatives were allocated Rs 20,070.90 crore.
The initiative, including a Scheme for Adolescent Girls, has been restructured under three primary verticals: nutrition support for children and adolescent girls, early childhood care and education, and Anganwadi infrastructure.
According to the Population Foundation of India (PFI), the budget for Saksham Anganwadi and POSHAN 2.0 has increased by 9% from last year's budget allocation.
"This reflects the government's growing recognition of the importance of early childhood nutrition and the first 1,000 days of a child's development," said Poonam Muttreja, Executive Director of the PFI.
A corpus of Rs 120 crore has been allocated to Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) for the socio-economic development of 75 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups, and Rs 75 crore has been earmarked for the Dharti Aba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, also aimed at tribal welfare.
Mission Vatsalya, which focuses on child protection services, saw a rise to Rs 1,500 crore from Rs 1,391 crore last year.
The scheme aims to create a safe and secure environment for vulnerable children, including those in conflict with the law.
It provides institutional and family-based care through sponsorships, foster care, adoption, and emergency outreach services such as Childline and the Child Tracking System.
For women's empowerment, Mission Shakti has been allocated Rs 3,150 crore, with two major components, Sambal and Samarthya, continuing to receive significant funding.
The SAMBAL scheme, which includes initiatives such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, One Stop Centres, Nari Adalats, Women's Helpline, and Mahila Police Volunteers, has been allocated Rs. 629 crore.
Samarthya, which covers programmes like Swadhar Greh for women in distress, the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), Working Women's Hostels, and the National Creche Scheme, has been allotted Rs 2,521 crore.
"The 117% increase in Mission Shakti's allocation to Rs. 3,150 crore - which funds Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, One Stop Centres, and women's safety initiatives - is commendable," Muttreja added.
The National Commission for Women (NCW) and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) have been given Rs 28 crore and Rs 25 crore, respectively, for their operations. The National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD), which provides research, training, and consultancy services in child welfare, has received Rs 90 crore, a slight increase from Rs 79.50 crore in 2024-25.
The Central Adoption Resource Agency (CARA), which regulates adoption processes in the country, has been allocated Rs 14.49 crore.