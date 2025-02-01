Nutrition, education, safety get priority in budget for Women, Child Development Ministry

NEW DELHI: Focusing on nutritional support for children, pregnant and lactating women, the Women and Child Development Ministry saw an allotment of Rs. 26,889.69 crore in the 2025-26 union budget. It is an increase from the revised estimate of Rs. 23,182.98 crore in 2024-25.

Presenting her eighth consecutive budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 programmes provide nutritional support to over eight crore children, one crore pregnant and lactating women, and 20 lakh adolescent girls in aspirational districts and the northeast region.

"The cost norms for these nutritional support (programmes) will be enhanced accordingly," she said.

Therefore, one of the biggest allocations is for these two schemes, which have received Rs. 21.960 crore to combat malnutrition and strengthen early childhood care. In the last fiscal year, the initiatives were allocated Rs 20,070.90 crore.

The initiative, including a Scheme for Adolescent Girls, has been restructured under three primary verticals: nutrition support for children and adolescent girls, early childhood care and education, and Anganwadi infrastructure.