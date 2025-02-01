Push for AI, expansion of five IITs, education budget gets over 6 per cent hike

NEW DELHI: From a major push to Artificial Intelligence to the expansion of five new IITs, which will accommodate 6,500 more students and focus on quality school education and innovation, the education sector saw a hike of over six per cent in the Union Budget 2025 from the previous budget.

The Education Ministry was allocated Rs. 1,28,650.05 crore, an increase of 6.65%. This figure exceeds the revised estimate of Rs 1.14 lakh crore in 2024-25.

While the Higher Education department has been allocated Rs 50,077 crore, the school education department has received Rs 78,572 crore to strengthen school education and support various initiatives to improve the quality of schooling across the country.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “highest-ever allocation of Rs 1,28,650 crore for the education sector in #ViksitBharatBudget2025 with several new-age initiatives.”

“With a focus on quality school education, skill development, innovation, research and entrepreneurship, Bharatiya Bhasha, this budget is a generational blueprint to cater to the wholesome requirements of our children and youth - key drivers who will lead from the front in realising the Viksit Bharat agenda in 2047 and beyond.”