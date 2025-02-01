Union Budget 2025: Daycare cancer centres in all district hospitals

The government has also proposed adding 37 medicines and 13 new Patient Assistance Programmes to the list of drugs fully exempt from BCD, provided they are supplied free of cost by pharmaceutical companies.

Welcoming the move, DS Negi, CEO of the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre (RGCIRC), said, "The addition of 200 centres in 2025-26 in all district hospitals will make treatment more affordable and accessible, especially for patients from rural areas. The inclusion of 36 life-saving drugs in the exemption list, along with six more under concessional duty, will significantly reduce treatment costs for patients."

Behram Khodaiji, CEO of Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, also lauded the initiative. "The Union Budget 2025 introduces commendable measures to strengthen India’s healthcare system, particularly in cancer care and the affordability of life-saving treatments. The plan to set up daycare cancer centres in district hospitals and 200 dedicated cancer hospitals by 2026 will decentralise care, reducing the burden on metropolitan hospitals and making critical treatments more accessible. However, ensuring these centres are well-equipped with skilled professionals and advanced technology will be key to their success," he said.

Sitharaman also announced that gig workers would be provided healthcare facilities under the PM Jan Aarogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

Additionally, the government has added almost 1.1 lakh undergraduate and postgraduate medical education seats in the past decade, marking a 130% increase. "In the next year, 10,000 additional seats will be added in medical colleges and hospitals, working towards the goal of adding 75,000 medical education seats over the next five years," she said.

As part of efforts to promote medical tourism, the government will collaborate with the private sector to advance the "Heal in India" initiative and ease visa norms for patients seeking treatment in the country.