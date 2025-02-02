Agriculture budget cuts, focus shifts to new mission and natural farming

NEW DELHI: Despite terming Agriculture as the first engine of growth, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has allocated a lesser amount than previous year. The allocation of 2025-26 is around 3% less than previous year revised estimates.
This year, total budgetary allocation for the department of agriculture is Rs 1,27,290 crore whereas it was Rs 1,31,195 crore (revised estimate) of 2024-25.
However, a major emphasis is given on natural farming and flagship scheme Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY). The funds for National Mission on Natural Farming has increased by over 500% and RKVY funds increased by 41% compared to previous year. Even Krishonnnati scheme has witnessed an increase of 12 % over previous year.
The government gave a major relief to 7.7 crore farmers who hold Kisan Credit Cards (KCC). The loan limit under the Modified Interest Subvention Scheme will be enhanced from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for loans taken through the KCC.
Besides that, Sithraman has launched some flagship schemes to promote cotton, pulses, makhana, fruits and vegetable production.
One of the major schemes announced is Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana - Developing Agri Districts Programme (DADP) to help 1.7 crore farmers.
The DADP scheme will target 100 districts which are marred with low productivity, moderate crop intensity and below-average credit parameters. The scheme will help farmers to enhance agricultural productivity, adopt crop diversification and sustainable agriculture practices, augment post-harvest storage at the panchayat and block level, improve irrigation facilities, and facilitate availability of long-term and short-term credit.
Moreover, the government launched a 6-year “Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses” with a special focus on Tur, Urad and Masoor to achieve self-reliance in Pulses production.
In view of election in Bihar and appease its crucial partner, the government has announced to set up a Makhana Board to improve production, processing, value addition, and marketing of makhana. The Board will provide handholding and training support to makhana farmers and will also work to ensure they receive the benefits of all relevant government schemes.
In another move, the government announced to launch a comprehensive programme to promote production and processing of vegetable and fruits and setting up of cooperatives and FPOs to facilitate it.
Besides, the government announced to launch a National Mission on High Yielding Seeds and Mission for Cotton Productivity.