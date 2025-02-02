Agriculture budget cuts, focus shifts to new mission and natural farming

NEW DELHI: Despite terming Agriculture as the first engine of growth, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has allocated a lesser amount than previous year. The allocation of 2025-26 is around 3% less than previous year revised estimates.

This year, total budgetary allocation for the department of agriculture is Rs 1,27,290 crore whereas it was Rs 1,31,195 crore (revised estimate) of 2024-25.

However, a major emphasis is given on natural farming and flagship scheme Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY). The funds for National Mission on Natural Farming has increased by over 500% and RKVY funds increased by 41% compared to previous year. Even Krishonnnati scheme has witnessed an increase of 12 % over previous year.

The government gave a major relief to 7.7 crore farmers who hold Kisan Credit Cards (KCC). The loan limit under the Modified Interest Subvention Scheme will be enhanced from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for loans taken through the KCC.

Besides that, Sithraman has launched some flagship schemes to promote cotton, pulses, makhana, fruits and vegetable production.

One of the major schemes announced is Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana - Developing Agri Districts Programme (DADP) to help 1.7 crore farmers.