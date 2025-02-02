At Rs 7,564 crore, railways a silver lining for Karnataka

BENGALURU: Karnataka has been allocated Rs 7,564 crore in the railway budget for 2025-2026, announced Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna. This marks a minor increase over the budgetary allocation made in the previous budget.

A top railway official said, “This is the highest ever budgetary allocation the state has received so far.”

Somanna told media persons in New Delhi, “The previous railway budget had allocated Rs 7,559 crore for Karnataka. This time, the state has got Rs 7,564 crore. Last year, Rs 350 crore was given to the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP). The same allocation has been made this year too.” Work has begun only on two lines of this 148-km project which has four corridors.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) had requested Rs 1,717.62 crore from the Centre. “We have asked very less this year. We are likely to get whatever we have asked for as going by past budgets, the Centre has always conceded to our request,” said a senior official. “Of this amount, Rs 1,200 crore will be used for Phase-3 project,” he added. Phase-3 consists of two corridors -- corridor 1 for 32.15 km from JP Nagar Phase-4 to Kempapura and Corridor-2 for 12.5 km from Hosahalli to Kadabagere

The budget has totally allocated Rs 31,239 crore to be shared across all the Metro networks in the country. “The exact allocation for Bengaluru Metro will be conveyed to us shortly. Last year, the Centre allocated Rs 4814.58 crore for us,” he added.