Budget 2025 helps foster innovation for growth: CII

VIJAYAWADA: CII Andhra Pradesh and AP Chambers applauded the Union Budget 2025-26 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“This budget is a comprehensive and forward-looking plan that aims to drive inclusive growth, enhance infrastructure, and foster innovation. It focuses on key areas such as agriculture, MSMEs, and social welfare, providing significant support to sectors that are crucial for the development of States like Andhra Pradesh. The budget also introduces important reforms in taxation and the financial sector, aiming to ease the burden on middle-class taxpayers and boost economic activity. Overall, it lays a strong foundation for sustainable development and economic resilience,” the CII AP said.

CII AP Chairman V Murali Krishna commended the budget as a progressive and growth-driven roadmap strengthening agriculture, MSMEs, startups, healthcare, and infrastructure. The increase in the income tax exemption limit to Rs 12 lakh is a significant relief for the middle class, boosting savings and increasing disposable income, he said.

AP Chambers President Potluri Bhaskara Rao said, “It is a progressive budget. As the overall consumption has fallen, the Union Government has taken measures to boost the consumption. The government has focused on 5 to 6 sectors to drive the economy.

“Credit guarantee cover for MSMEs has been increased from Rs 10 crore to Rs 20 crore for start-ups. Customised credit cards with a Rs 5 lakh limit have been announced for micro SMEs.

A new Fund of Funds with Rs 10,000 crore support for start-ups, a new scheme for the footwear and leather sector to generate employment for 22 lakh people and attract investments of Rs 4 lakh crore have also been announced, he added.