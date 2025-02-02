Budget 2025 | PM’s support to Andhra Pradesh demonstrated, says Dy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan has welcomed the Union Budget 2025-26 and termed it as pro-people which is designed to lead India toward becoming a developed nation and expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing invaluable encouragement to the State.
The country, under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, is moving forward with a clear vision for the inclusive development and the ‘Vikasit Bharat Vision’ aims to place India among the developed countries by 2047 and this budget is a key step toward that goal, he said.
Pawan praised Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a budget that prioritises the nation and its people over political considerations, ensuring the welfare and development of farmers, women, the middle class, and youth.
The budget includes significant measures like sanctioning credit cards worth Rs 10 lakh to boost micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
It also provides loans of Rs 2 crore to over five lakh SC and ST women entrepreneurs, promoting financial self-reliance among these groups. For salaried individuals, income tax exemption of up to Rs 12 lakh has been introduced, a reform that Pawan Kalyan said would strengthen the middle class financially.
Additionally, the budget encourages agriculture in backward districts through the PM Dhan Dhanya Yojana. This initiative, along with measures to build warehouses, modernisation of irrigation systems, and providing credit facilities, will significantly benefit farmers. An increase in the limit of Kisan cards to Rs 5 lakh is also seen as a welcome development.
Prime Minister Modi’s support to Andhra Pradesh was further demonstrated in the Union Budget. The approval of revised estimates for the Polavaram project has provided the State with a lifeline and an opportunity to complete the project at an accelerated pace.
The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted the allocation of Rs 5,936 crore for the Polavaram project and an additional Rs 12,157 crore as a balance grant, which he described as positive developments. He added that the coalition government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will capitalise on these opportunities from the Centre.
Pawan Kalyan also reiterated the NDA government’s commitment to preserving the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) by allocating Rs 3,295 crore. In addition, Rs 730 crore has been earmarked for Visakhapatnam Port, which is expected to boost port capacity and open up new avenues for trade. He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Sitharaman for their continued support for Andhra Pradesh’s recovery.