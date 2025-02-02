Budget 2025 | PM’s support to Andhra Pradesh demonstrated, says Dy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan has welcomed the Union Budget 2025-26 and termed it as pro-people which is designed to lead India toward becoming a developed nation and expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing invaluable encouragement to the State.

The country, under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, is moving forward with a clear vision for the inclusive development and the ‘Vikasit Bharat Vision’ aims to place India among the developed countries by 2047 and this budget is a key step toward that goal, he said.

Pawan praised Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a budget that prioritises the nation and its people over political considerations, ensuring the welfare and development of farmers, women, the middle class, and youth.

The budget includes significant measures like sanctioning credit cards worth Rs 10 lakh to boost micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

It also provides loans of Rs 2 crore to over five lakh SC and ST women entrepreneurs, promoting financial self-reliance among these groups. For salaried individuals, income tax exemption of up to Rs 12 lakh has been introduced, a reform that Pawan Kalyan said would strengthen the middle class financially.