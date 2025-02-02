Budget will give thrust to Andhra Pradesh’s development initiatives: TDP MPs

VIJAYAWADA: Welcoming the Union Budget 2025-25 tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, TDP MPs including Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, Union Minister of State for Rural Development Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, TDPP leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and Jana Sena Party MP Tangella Uday Srinivas felt that Andhra Pradesh would secure more funds through the various programmes announced in the budget.

Speaking to mediapersons at the national capital on Saturday, Ram Mohan Naidu and other leaders said there is the influence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the Union Budget.

During his visits to Delhi for the past seven months, Naidu held consultations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union Ministers and discussed a range of issues that should get priority, he said. In fact, Andhra Pradesh benefited in several ways because of the double engine government, he said.