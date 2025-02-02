Budget will give thrust to Andhra Pradesh’s development initiatives: TDP MPs
VIJAYAWADA: Welcoming the Union Budget 2025-25 tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, TDP MPs including Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, Union Minister of State for Rural Development Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, TDPP leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and Jana Sena Party MP Tangella Uday Srinivas felt that Andhra Pradesh would secure more funds through the various programmes announced in the budget.
Speaking to mediapersons at the national capital on Saturday, Ram Mohan Naidu and other leaders said there is the influence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the Union Budget.
During his visits to Delhi for the past seven months, Naidu held consultations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union Ministers and discussed a range of issues that should get priority, he said. In fact, Andhra Pradesh benefited in several ways because of the double engine government, he said.
“Despite the Centre sanctioning Rs 15,000 crore to the State for implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scheme intended to provide functional household tap connections to provide safe drinking water, the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy government diluted the scheme in the past five years. During his recent visits to Delhi, Naidu appealed to the Centre to extend the time of the scheme so as to enable the coalition government to complete the JJM works. Accordingly, the Centre extended the time for completion of JJM till 2028 and Andhra Pradesh is going to get more benefit out of it,” he said.
Similarly, as priority was given to the manufacturing sector and MSME in the Union Budget, Andhra Pradesh government, which also decided to give push to the said sectors will get much benefit and will help the desire of Naidu that every house should have an entrepreneur, the Union Minister said.
“We will study the Union Budget in detail and will put our sincere efforts under the directions of Chief Minister Naidu to secure more benefits to the State by making optimum use of the Central programmes,” Ram Mohan Naidu said. He also thanked Nirmala Sitharaman for extending the Udan scheme by 10 years.