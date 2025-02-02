DMK, AIADMK slam Union Budget for ignoring Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Two Dravidian majors — the ruling DMK and the principal opposition AIADMK — struck the same note on Saturday in their attack on the BJP-led government, both alleging that Tamil Nadu was ignored in the Union Budget 2025-26.

Chief Minister MK Stalin questioned the need to call it the “union” budget if funds and schemes are to be announced only for the states where elections are imminent or where the BJP or its allies are in power.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami too said that, considering the forthcoming elections in Bihar, many developmental schemes have been announced only for that state. “Instead of calling this a Union Budget, it is better to call it the budget for Bihar since there are no special schemes for states like Tamil Nadu,” he added.

Stalin, in his post on X, said despite Tamil Nadu placing numerous demands, the Centre did not find it fit to include even one of them in the budget. “Does the Union Budget always mean betrayal to Tamil Nadu? Even the name Tamil Nadu does not find a mention in it regularly,” he said.

Both leaders expressed disappointment over the absence of announcements regarding highly-anticipated projects, including the metro rail for Coimbatore and Madurai. “What prevents (the Centre) from giving these to Tamil Nadu?” Stalin asked.

The CM also said Tamil Nadu is at the forefront on many parameters in the economic survey, Niti Aayog’s reports and the ranking of higher education institutions. “Tamil Nadu’s measures are given certificates of appreciation page after page (in these reports). However, when it comes to Union Budget, why is Tamil Nadu completely ignored?” Stalin exclaimed.