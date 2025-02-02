Experts hail budget as a step towards growth

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Union Budget 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has drawn positive responses from various industry experts and business leaders, who see it as a significant step towards economic growth, business development, and sustainability.

While lauding its focus on agriculture, infrastructure, startups, and technology, experts have also suggested areas where further measures could strengthen key sectors. Ch Praveen Kumar, Research Fellow at the Agro-Economic Research Centre, Andhra University, highlighted the budget’s strong emphasis on agriculture, particularly its initiative to promote high-yielding crop varieties. He noted that the six-year programme for pulses and cotton production, along with assured procurement, would provide stability to farmers in AP.

The increased limit on subsidised credit, he added, would help farmers invest in modern techniques and equipment.

At the State level, he pointed out that Andhra Pradesh had located Rs 43,402 crore for agriculture in 2024-25, with a significant share dedicated to sustainable farming and digital initiatives like e-Panta and AGRISNET.

AP Chambers, representing business and industry interests, welcomed the budget for its measures to stimulate consumption and support economic growth. Srinath Chittoori, Chairman of Visakhapatnam Zone, commended the rationalisation of personal tax slabs, which he said would boost consumer spending.

Sudhir Mulagada, Executive Committee Member, described the budget as historic due to its long-awaited revision of personal income tax slabs.

Pydah Krishna Prasad, past president of AP Chambers, emphasised the benefits of tax reductions for the middle class and rural development, along with the increased investment limits for MSMEs and the rise in foreign direct investment in the insurance sector.