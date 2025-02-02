Farmers in Tamil Nadu criticise Union Budget 2025-26 for neglecting MSP, loan waivers

TIRUCHY/ NAGAPATTINAM/MADURAI/ PUDUKKOTTAI: Though many farmers have welcomed the budget for addressing their struggles by introducing schemes to boost pulses and oilseeds production etc, some believe the budget was designed with an eye on upcoming elections, particularly with major projects announced for Bihar.

Discontentment also remains over the increase in PM Kisan cash assistance from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 and the exclusion of tenant farmers. Swamimalai S Vimalnathan, secretary of TN Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, criticised MGNREGS implementation, stating administrative issues have damaged its reputation. He urged the government to allocate additional funds and integrate the scheme with agriculture for year-round employment.

N Veerasekaran, state spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, acknowledged the government’s efforts to support farmers by increasing agricultural loans from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh and launching rural entrepreneurship schemes. However, he noted key promises, such as doubling farmers’ income, and removing GST on agricultural inputs, were absent.

Ayilai Sivasuriyan, district secretary of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated with the CPI, said only a meager Rs 1.74 lakh crore was allocated to agriculture. He also termed this as a great injustice to the farming community by the central government.

MP Raman, honorary state president of Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Singamgalin Oruginaippu Kulu from Madurai condemned the union government for not making any announcement about MSP.

VS Dhanapathi, an organic farmer from the Pudukkottai and general secretary of Farmers Forum of India, said the 85 crore farmers in India were expecting waiver of loans but nothing of that sort happened.