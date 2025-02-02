Foreigners to pay LTCG on par with local investors at 12.5 percent, up from 10 percent

MUMBAI: The budget has taken away the lower capital gains tax rate that foreign funds (foreign portfolio investors) enjoyed over the locals by bringing them on par with the latter who are taxed at 12.5 per cent.

Foreign investors were paying only 10 per cent in capital gains on their profits made from sale of listed bonds, debentures, preference shares, and unlisted securities. The goal is to make the tax rate for non-residents the same as the rate for residents on listed securities and traded bonds.

The same level of capital taxes will be levied on persons, irrespective of their country of origin - 15 per cent for short-term gains and 12.5 per cent for long-term gains. Thus the proposal brings parity on listed and unlisted securities as well as others investment tools like debentures, preference shares and bonds.

Announcing the changes, the finance minister said in her budget speech that the revised long-term capital gains tax (LTCG) for foreign portfolio investors will be 12.5 per cent from April 1, 2026, and not from this April which normally is when budget proposals get kicked in.

The new rate will align the tax rate for FPIs with the rate for listed shares and equity-oriented mutual funds and will apply to the assessment year 2026-27 and beyond. With this revision, the government aims to create parity in capital gains taxation between residents and non-residents.