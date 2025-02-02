Look Northeast: Assam to get urea plant, CMs of seven states elated

GUWAHATI: The Chief Ministers of the states in the Northeast and industry bodies hailed the Union Budget, 2025. Describing the day as “historic” for Assam, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said a long-standing demand was fulfilled with the announcement of a 12.7 lakh metric tonne urea plant at Namrup in the Dibrugarh district.

“After the semiconductor plant in Jagiroad, this urea facility will be a game changer for the entire Northeast. It will not only help us achieve self-sufficiency in fertiliser availability but also better channelise our natural gas resources,” Sarma said, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma lauded Sitharaman for announcing the modified UDAN scheme to enhance regional connectivity through helipads and smaller airports for the hilly, aspirational districts of the Northeast.

His Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh said Manipur and the rest of the Northeast have already seen a transformative change in air connectivity under the UDAN scheme which boosted travel, tourism, and trade & commerce, contributing to the growth of the entire region.