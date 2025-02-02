Odisha gains significantly in Union Budget-2025

This year’s Union Budget has a lot of good things on offer for various economic classes. While on the one hand, Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman has attempted to raise the consumption of the middle-class by announcing a significant cut in tax rates and rationalising tax slabs, on the other, she’s focused on stressing fiscal consolidation for keeping fiscal deficit well within control and inflationary tendencies in check.

The government has commendably not gone populist, and not announced any freebies. Though the boost in capital expenditure has not made headlines this year, the overall policy thrust seems to be going ahead with inclusive growth policies and on boosting infrastructural investments across sectors to promote industrial production and economic growth.

This Budget has had some significant specific gains for Odisha in particular as the key allocation announcements are definitely going to help promote Odisha’s economic growth and development. The boost in railways allocations will fasten development of railway infrastructure in Odisha, with a focus on expanding connectivity and upgrading existing lines, especially in underserved and remote areas. An allocation has been made for the development and widening of National Highways in Odisha, with a particular focus on connecting major urban centers and port cities.

A major initiative for the fisheries sector has been announced, which will help in modernising the fishing industry and enhancing sustainable practices along Odisha’s coastline. Odisha, with its extensive coastline, is likely to benefit from the government’s focus on promoting fisheries and aquaculture, with a specific push for modernising the sector and improving livelihoods.