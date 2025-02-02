Odisha to get greater share in central taxes: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said the Union Budget presented by Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was tailored to benefit the poor, youth, women and farmers - the four key groups that require most focus, and give a significant boost to India’s economic growth and development.

Describing it as a historic budget under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Majhi said, “Odisha is set to receive a significant hike in funding from the central government, with its share from central taxes expected to go up from Rs 55,232 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 64,408 crore in 2025-26. The higher funding will be utilised by the state government in various welfare-oriented initiatives.”

Asserting that the state’s focus on development has been emphasised by the prime minister time and again, Majhi said increased central allocation will propel Odisha to new heights of growth.

He said the record allocation of Rs 15.5 lakh crore for capital investment will create new job opportunities. Additionally, Rs 54,832 crore has been allocated for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which is an increase from last year’s allocation of Rs 32,426 crore. “Odisha will hugely benefit from the enhanced allocation, and more people in the low-income category will be covered under the housing scheme in the next financial year,” the CM noted.

“This budget aims to fulfil the dream of a developed India, with a record outlay of Rs 50.65 lakh crore, which will give a new direction to the country’s progress and development,” he said.

The Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana announced in the budget will increase farmers’ income and benefit around 1.7 crore farmers across the country.

Referring to the statement of the prime minister before the start of the budget session that Maa Laxmi may bring prosperity to the poor and middle class in the budget, Majhi said that has exactly happened as the Finance minister fulfilled the expectations and aspirations of middle class families by substantially raising the IT exemption limit to Rs 12 lakh.