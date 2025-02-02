‘Odisha’s Buddhist sites, homestay plans to get a boost’

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s tourism and travel stakeholders are upbeat about the new offerings for the sector in the Union Budget 2025-26 which was announced by Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

From development of destinations with focus on infrastructure, homestays and Buddhist heritage and improving connectivity, the state’s travel and hospitality sectors stand to gain from the Budget, they said.

This augurs well for the state as except for a few locations, most of its popular destinations lack heavily on tourism infrastructure. It will attract more investment which in turn will bring in more employment in the hospitality sector,” said Debasish Patnaik, director of Crown in Bhubaneswar.

Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) head JK Mohanty said another announcement that hotels coming up in rural areas will get infrastructure status is also encouraging as it will facilitate long-term loans with low rate of interest and also generate employment in the areas.

Sitharaman’s announcement of special focus on destinations related to the life and times of Lord Buddha has also raised hopes for Odisha. The HRAO has been demanding accelerated development of Buddhist circuit in the state which comprises Ratnagiri, Udaygiri and Lalitgiri - the Diamond Triangle - and extension of the Mahaparinirvan Express train up to Puri.

“We are hopeful that this demand will finally come to fruition as despite having a rich Buddhist heritage, the sites are largely neglected,” Patnaik said. Homestays, which is currently one of the focus areas for Odisha Tourism, will be promoted and they woul get MUDRA loan support.