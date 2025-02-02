On fast track: Fillip to infra, 200 new Vande Bharat trains

NEW DELHI: The Union Budget for 2025-26 on Saturday made significant provisions for the rail sector, with the government planning to introduce 200 new Vande Bharat trains, including both sleeper and chair versions, along with 100 Amrit Bharat and 50 Namo Bharat train sets, besides numerous projects and infrastructure development.

It also allocates funds for the manufacturing of 17,500 general coaches over the coming years. A total of Rs 4.64 lakh crore has been earmarked for new railway projects.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, speaking to the media, described the budget as “amazing” due to the substantial allocation for railway development.

He noted, “200 new Vande Bharat trains, 100 Amrit Bharat trains, 50 Namo Bharat rapid rail, and 17,500 general non-AC coaches will revolutionise travel experiences for the masses in the next 2-3 years,” adding that Indian Railways is set to expand more rapidly and safely.

The government has allocated Rs 2.52 lakh crore in gross budgetary support to the Ministry of Railways for the financial year 2025-26, marking the second consecutive year of such a substantial allocation. The budget includes infrastructure projects worth Rs 4.6 lakh crore, aimed at enhancing the railway network. On safety, the Minister highlighted an allocation of Rs 1.16 lakh crore for various safety-related projects.