Relief finally for inflation-hit middle class taxpayers

BHUBANESWAR: The inflation-battered middle class, which desperately pinned hopes on Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for income tax (IT) relief was left elated with the extent of exemptions announced in the Union Budget.

City-based banker Abhisek Mohapatra said, for the first time, the budget day actually brought good news for the salaried class. “Tax relaxation had not happened for years. It is evident that a majority of the people belong to the income slab below Rs 12 lakh and they would now be exempted. The new slabs will contribute to more disposable income. Both savings and expenditure will also go up. The salaried class above Rs 12 lakh income will also benefit as their IT slabs have been lowered,” he added.

Entrepreneur Dharitri Patnaik agreed. She said the measures announced by the Finance minister will boost consumer spending and stimulate economic growth by increasing the disposable income of middle class taxpayers. This augurs well for business venture of any nature, she said.