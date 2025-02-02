Rs 20K crore for rooftop solar installations

NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has allocated a substantial budget for various key schemes in the Union Budget 2025 across different sectors.

The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, which aims to promote rooftop solar installations and renewable energy, has been allocated Rs 20,000 crore.

This is a significant increase from the previous budget’s estimate of Rs 6,250 crore.

The India AI Mission has been allocated Rs 2,000 crore, aimed at bolstering India’s AI ecosystem and positioning the country as a leader in AI innovation.

This is a substantial increase from the FY25 budget estimate of Rs 552 crore. Additionally, Rs 7,000 crore has been allocated for promoting domestic semiconductor manufacturing, while Rs 9,000 crore has been set aside for the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The total budget estimate for the promotion of semiconductors in India in FY25 was Rs 6,903 crore.

The government has also allocated Rs 5,597 crore for payments to the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve Limited (ISPRL) for crude oil reserves. Furthermore, Rs 1,500 crore has been allocated for direct benefit transfers for LPG, while Rs 9,100 crore has been set aside for providing LPG connections to poor households.

The Department of Space has been allocated Rs. 10,230 crore to drive space research and exploration. The Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) scheme has been allocated Rs. 20,000 crore to foster scientific research and innovation.

For research and development in IT/Electronics, the government has allocated Rs 1,250 crore, and Rs 1,100 crore for R&D projects of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), along with Rs 2,086 crore for nuclear power projects.