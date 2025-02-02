Scope for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana to spur rural growth

Andhra Pradesh seeks to become a $2.5 trillion (Rs 216.48 lakh crore) economy by 2047, meaning that it would have to grow over the next 22 years at a CAGR of 13.53% from its current (2024-25) GSDP of $190 billion (Rs 16.41 lakh crore). That is, the economy has to expand by 13 times in 22 years.

Theoretically, it may be possible, but practically, an unnerving target. Post bifurcation, AP’s growth rate has been flat, relative to Telangana. Further, fiscal prudence, (or the lack of it) is also a matter of concern for both Telugu States. While revenue from own tax sources and Central transfers amount to Rs 1.77 lakh crore, AP’s debt is Rs 4.91 lakh crore (2023-24). In other words, AP has a current debt liability thrice that of its annual income. Some of this accumulated debt is certainly attributable to profligacy, or mismanagement.

So, achieving such an ambitious growth target while balancing its liabilities will definitely be a tough call.

Assuming that governance improves, own revenue sources diversify and expand, identification and prioritisation of growth sectors is properly done, strong Central budgetary support is likely, and favourable global investment climate prevails over the next two decades, near 13% growth is feasible. But then, these are too many ifs. Good to have an ambition, but it is better to be realistic.