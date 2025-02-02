Tailored to help poor, women, youth, farmers: CM Majhi

He said the record allocation of Rs 15.5 lakh crore for capital investment will create new job opportunities. Additionally, Rs 54,832 crore has been allocated for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which is an increase from last year’s allocation of Rs 32,426 crore. “Odisha will hugely benefit from the enhanced allocation, and more people in the low-income category will be covered under the housing scheme in the next financial year,” he noted.

Terming the budget as inclusive, the chief minister said there was something for every section of society, including farmers, labourers, middle class, employees, women, youth, and students in it. “This budget aims to fulfil the dream of a developed India, with a record outlay of Rs 50.65 lakh crore, which will give a new direction to the country’s progress and development,” he said.

The Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana announced in the budget will increase farmers’ income and benefit around 1.7 crore farmers across the country.

Referring to the statement of the prime minister before the start of the budget session that Maa Laxmi may bring prosperity to the poor and middle class in the budget, Majhi said that has exactly happened as the Finance minister fulfilled the expectations and aspirations of middle class families by substantially raising the IT exemption limit to Rs 12 lakh.