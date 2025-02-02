TN doctors welcome daycare cancer centre plan, urge dedicated resources

CHENNAI: A section of doctors in Tamil Nadu have welcomed the Union government’s announcement in the Budget to establish daycare cancer centres in all district hospitals over the next three years, with 200 set to be established in 2025-26.

However, they urged both the central and state governments to ensure dedicated infrastructure and staff for these facilities without relying on existing resources.

Currently, many cancer patients have to travel to medical colleges in their district or to Chennai for treatment. “At present, the government provides travel concessions for patients and an attendant coming to Chennai for treatment. Setting up daycare centres in district headquarter hospitals is a welcome move as it will help cancer patients, who are often immunocompromised and physically weak, avoid long-distance travel,” said C Sundaresan, state president, Government All Doctors’ Association.

Sundaresan also pointed out that the Union government had removed the reservation for government doctors in super-specialty courses between 2020 and 2022, which has now led to a shortage of specialist doctors, including oncologists, in government hospitals.

“To successfully implement this initiative, the government must ensure adequate human resources. The government should take a long-term approach and allow states to determine what works best for them based on their specific healthcare needs,” he added.

GR Ravindranath, general secretary, Doctors’ Association for Social Equality, noted that while most medical colleges in the districts now have oncology departments, the daycare cancer centres would significantly improve access to treatment. However, he cautioned against privatisation, pointing out that NITI Aayog had previously proposed privatising select services in government hospitals.