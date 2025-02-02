Union Budget boost for knowledge, skill economy through research, internships

The union budget’s desire to build knowledge and skill economy is evident from the significant jump in budget allocation to research, skilling and internship through capacity and capability-building schemes across ministries.

The quantum jump in allocation for the Prime Minister’s internship scheme, research fellowship, apprenticeship scheme, etc., demonstrates the ministerial synergies with education ministry for building India’s knowledge and skill economy.

The increased allocation for PMRF, PMIS, NATS, etc., is towards creating a balanced growth in both knowledge and skill economy. AI CoE in education allotment of Rs 500 crore should be towards building trained capacity and not infra capability for which allocation should be more.

Dr S Vaidhyasubramaniam

Vice-Chancellor, SASTRA University