Union Budget supercharges the Samrudh Odisha vision

The Union Budget 2025-26 sets a promising stage for Odisha’s goal of achieving a Samrudh Odisha by 2036 for a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s agenda of bolstering agriculture, empowering women, expanding infrastructure, and creating employment finds strong support through the budget’s four primary growth engines: agriculture, MSMEs, investments, and exports. If harnessed effectively, these measures can unlock a new era of inclusive development and rapid growth, propelling Odisha closer to its 2036 vision.

Agriculture: The Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana for low-yield districts, complemented by Odisha’s Samrudh Krushak Niti, can help address longstanding bottlenecks to enhance agricultural productivity through crop diversification and improving irrigation facilities. Enhanced Kisan Credit Card limits from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh will further strengthen short-term loans for farmers. However, ensuring that these benefits reach marginal farmers with challenges of limited financial literacy will require a powerful awareness drive.

MSMEs: CM Majhi’s promise of generating 3.5 lakh jobs in five years is ambitious but feasible if Odisha leverages the revised investment and turnover limits for MSMEs and increased credit availability from Rs 5 to Rs 10 crore for MSMEs. Focus on niche sectors like toy manufacturing can spur local industrial clusters. Ultimately, the success of these measures hinges on a relentless focus on skill development to help MSMEs scale sustainably.

Infrastructure: The budget’s capital outlay and Rs 1.5 lakh crore in 50-year interest-free loans for states can catalyze the state’s plans to construct 75,000 km of roads and build industrial corridors. Tapping into the Urban Challenge Fund of Rs 1 lakh crore could help modernise Cuttack and Rourkela. The framework for setting up Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in emerging tier-2 cities is another move that could help distribute economic opportunities more evenly across Odisha.

Additionally, with 50 cities designated as hubs for tourism, spirituality, and medical services, Odisha can advocate for Puri and other destinations to bolster tourism-driven jobs and elevate local infrastructure. Such projects can lower rural-urban disparities and attract long-term investments if managed with non-negotiable timelines.

Exports: The Export Promotion Mission, supported by the BharatTradeNet, will increase access to export credit, allowing local producers to reach global markets. These initiatives go beyond mineral and textile exports, providing avenues for the state’s evolving industrial sectors.