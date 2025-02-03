Budget 2025: Today's consumption will fuel tomorrow's capex

India's economic future hinges on a delicate balance: igniting consumption-led growth while maintaining fiscal discipline. The 2025 budget embraces this challenge, strategically deploying tax cuts and increasing purchasing power along with maintaining fiscal prudence.

Eliminating income tax for individuals with up to Rs 12 lakh of annual income will increase disposable income, empowering consumers to drive demand and fuel growth. This is not simply a tax cut; the downstream impact of increased consumption will likely trigger the much-needed private capex expansion.

The budget catalyses the creation of a virtuous cycle, where consumption fuels demand, which in turn shall fuel investment. This focus on stimulating spending is judiciously paired with the FM’s unwavering commitment to fiscal prudence, as evidenced by the 2025-26 fiscal deficit target of 4.4% and the revised current target of 4.8%.

This was a delicate balancing act, and the budget appears to have found the proper equilibrium. Investing in MSME Growth India's 57 million MSMEs and 150,000+ startups are crucial for growth and job creation, making them central to Budget 2025's strategy.