Devi Awards 2024: Of women, grit and glory

CHENNAI: While the role of women in society remains fluid and ever-evolving, the only constant amidst the chaos is the attempts at breaking the boundaries of what is perceived as reality. At the 26th edition of the Devi Awards 2024, held in the city, 11 such 'devis' who embody grit, determination and resilience were honoured and their achievements celebrated.

The Devi Awards, conducted by The New Indian Express Group, is about celebrating the success of women who have shaped and reshaped society.

The 2024 edition of the awards saw 11 women from various fields, like business and education, received the applause they deserved from a packed crowd.

The devis received their awards from Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and in the presence of Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director, The New Indian Express (TNIE). Santwana Bhattacharya, Editor, TNIE Group, and Lakshmi Menon, CEO, TNIE, were also present at the event.