Devi Awards 2024: Of women, grit and glory

CHENNAI: While the role of women in society remains fluid and ever-evolving, the only constant amidst the chaos is the attempts at breaking the boundaries of what is perceived as reality. At the 26th edition of the Devi Awards 2024, held in the city, 11 such 'devis' who embody grit, determination and resilience were honoured and their achievements celebrated.
The Devi Awards, conducted by The New Indian Express Group, is about celebrating the success of women who have shaped and reshaped society.
The 2024 edition of the awards saw 11 women from various fields, like business and education, received the applause they deserved from a packed crowd.
The devis received their awards from Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and in the presence of Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director, The New Indian Express (TNIE). Santwana Bhattacharya, Editor, TNIE Group, and Lakshmi Menon, CEO, TNIE, were also present at the event.
The women who were celebrated at the event were, vocalist Aruna Sairam for popularising Carnatic music, Kaviya Kalanithi Maran (Executive Director, Sun TV Network Limited) for being the force behind media empire, Dr Priya Abraham (Virologist) for her contributions in the creation of the first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, Annapurni Subramaniam, Astrophysicist and Director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru, Sharanya Manivannan (Writer and illustrator), Shobha Viswanath (Publisher and author), Thirupurasundari Sevvel (Architect and educator), Srimathy Kesan (SpaceTech pioneer), Uma Prajapati (Social Entrepreneur), Visalakshi Ramaswamy (Traditional crafts revivalist) and Archana P Stalin (Entrepreneur).
Delivering her welcome speech, Santwana Bhattacharya said, "The Devi Awards are about celebrating the success, grit, creativity, business acumen, innovation and imagination of women from every walk of life."
She also added that for a woman to succeed and reach a point where she and her work can be celebrated and awarded, it is not easy.
Speaking about feminism, Bhattacharya stated, "Feminism and the fight for rights and woman power has gone through and is going through much evaluation and debate. It’s an evolving definition. Someone in the 1990s would have said: Let's neither be a devi nor a dasi; let’s just be ourselves."
Prabhu Chawla felicitated the Governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan, while Lakshmi Menon, CEO, TNIE, concluded the evening with a vote of thanks.
'Be brave, be proud'
"To be considered for a post, we have to work 10–20 times more than men. But if an opportunity is given to a woman, she will definitely excel."
Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry
Tamilisai Soundararajan was speaking to a packed room on Thursday before handing over the awards to 11 high-achieving women who have excelled in fields ranging from business to education.
"As a Chancellor of universities, I have noticed that female students choose certain degrees to be valued in the marriage market," she said, adding that young women should be given the opportunity to take up challenging courses.
Stating that "every woman should motivate a girl child," Tamilisai Soundararajan appealed to women to "be brave, be proud."
Recounting her experiences, she stated that women need to overcome their emotions while facing challenges, for society will, "criticise and humiliate you."
She also added that women should "move forward" and "not bow down" to anybody.
Urging women to come back stronger whenever facing obstacles, Soundararajan concluded her opening note by stating that, "Womanhood is celebrated in India more than in any other country."