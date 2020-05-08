STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad jump to 5,260; death toll now 343

With the death of as many as 22 patients, the number of persons who died due to the infection rose to 343, an official said.

Published: 08th May 2020 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

Medical team collects a swab sample of a woman during the nationwide lockdown in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in Ahmedabad

Medical team collects a swab sample of a woman during the nationwide lockdown in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in Ahmedabad. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The number of COVID-19 patients in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat surged to 5,260 on Friday with the detection of 269 cases in the last 24 hours, an official said.

With the death of as many as 22 patients, the number of persons who died due to the infection rose to 343, the official said.

"As many as 22 persons, who were receiving treatment at different hospitals in the city, succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours," Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi said.

The 5,260 cases found in Ahmedabad district alone form the biggest chunk of the total 7,403 cases reported in Gujarat so far.

