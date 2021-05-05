STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 negative report compulsory to enter Ahmedabad

On Tuesday, Gujarat reported 13,050 new COVID-19 cases, including 4,693 from Ahmedabad city, as per official data.

Published: 05th May 2021 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

A COVID-19 patient receives primary treatment inside an ambulance at the COVID-19 OPD of the Government Civil Hospital, in Ahmedabad

A COVID-19 patient receives primary treatment inside an ambulance at the COVID-19 OPD of the Government Civil Hospital, in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Residents of Ahmedabad who visit other states for work are now required to produce a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test certificate to return to the city, civic authorities said on Wednesday.

Following a direction from the Gujarat High Court, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has scrapped its April 5 order which said Ahmedabad residents who visit other states for work will not be required to undergo RT-PCR tests upon their return to the city.

While hearing a PIL taken up suo motu (on its own) on the overall COVID-19 situation in the state, the high court on April 29 asked the AMC to scrap its order issued on April 5.

The court noted that the AMC's announcement was in contravention of the state government's March 27 order, according to which a negative RT-PCR test certificate was compulsory for everyone entering Gujarat from other states.

In a release issued on Wednesday, the AMC said its April 5 order stands cancelled.

The civic body said it will implement the Gujarat government's March 27 order, which makes it compulsory for everyone, including Ahmedabad residents, to produce a negative RT-PCR report of test conducted within 72 hours of arrival.

